Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.89 in comparison to its previous close of 31.17, however, the company has experienced a 2.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

The public float for MAXN is 22.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.95% of that float. The average trading volume for MAXN on May 18, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has seen a 2.54% increase for the week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month and a 52.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for MAXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 78.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.