LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s stock price has soared by 7.46 in relation to previous closing price of 4.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.51.

The public float for LPSN is 70.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume for LPSN on May 18, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

The stock of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen a -21.45% decrease in the past week, with a -19.70% drop in the past month, and a -71.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for LPSN’s stock, with a -56.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to LPSN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

LPSN Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -21.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -57.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Osumi Norman M., who sale 570 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Apr 24. After this action, Osumi Norman M. now owns 47,099 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $2,827 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of LivePerson Inc., sale 1,003 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 108,861 shares at $4,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -207.10, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.