Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $50.13, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 107.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on May 18, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has plunge by -4.78relation to previous closing price of 5.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has fallen by -7.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.25% and a quarterly rise of 9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.43% for KC’s stock, with a 18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

KC Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -31.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.