JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JOAN is $2.20, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for JOAN is 38.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOAN on May 18, 2023 was 190.44K shares.

JOAN stock's latest price update

The stock price of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) has surged by 4.91 when compared to previous closing price of 1.63, but the company has seen a -12.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JOAN’s Market Performance

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has seen a -12.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.72% decline in the past month and a -55.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for JOAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for JOAN’s stock, with a -63.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOAN

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOAN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOAN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

JOAN Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7810. In addition, JOANN Inc. saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Sekella Scott, who purchase 27,700 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Apr 14. After this action, Sekella Scott now owns 78,754 shares of JOANN Inc., valued at $44,043 using the latest closing price.

Will Robert, the EVP, Chief Merchandising of JOANN Inc., sale 1,279 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Will Robert is holding 113,367 shares at $2,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.12 for the present operating margin

+43.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOANN Inc. stands at -9.05. Equity return is now at value -500.20, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.