JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) by analysts is $430.15, which is $18.47 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 34.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of JKS was 765.43K shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has increased by 2.58 when compared to last closing price of 42.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS’s stock has risen by 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.55% and a quarterly drop of -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for JKS’s stock, with a -14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKS reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for JKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JKS Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.60. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.