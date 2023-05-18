Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 5.41, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ITUB is $6.82, which is $0.9 above the current price. The public float for ITUB is 5.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on May 18, 2023 was 29.59M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month, and a 8.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.45% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.