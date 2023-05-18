Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV)’s stock price has soared by 4.91 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is $1.00, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for INUV is 106.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on May 18, 2023 was 269.84K shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stock saw an increase of 10.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.93% and a quarterly increase of -15.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for Inuvo Inc. (INUV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for INUV’s stock, with a -1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3192. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 63.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from Lee Kenneth Ewell, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 24. After this action, Lee Kenneth Ewell now owns 425,000 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $5,916 using the latest closing price.

Lee Kenneth Ewell, the Director of Inuvo Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Lee Kenneth Ewell is holding 412,500 shares at $5,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.73 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.61. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.17. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.