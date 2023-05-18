indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, INDI stock has gone up by 13.87%, with a monthly decline of -4.41% and a quarterly plunge of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.66% for INDI’s stock, with a 11.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INDI is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INDI is $15.67, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 82.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.32% of that float. The average trading volume for INDI on May 18, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has surged by 6.55 when compared to previous closing price of 8.55, but the company has seen a 13.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 56.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Aoki Ichiro, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.11 back on May 15. After this action, Aoki Ichiro now owns 6,341 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $811,000 using the latest closing price.

McClymont Donald, the Chief Executive Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $8.08 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that McClymont Donald is holding 21,602 shares at $404,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.