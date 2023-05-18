ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IBRX is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBRX is $4.50, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 35.93% of that float. The average trading volume for IBRX on May 18, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has dropped by -2.42 compared to previous close of 3.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -48.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBRX’s Market Performance

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has experienced a -48.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.93% rise in the past month, and a -7.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.60% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for IBRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBRX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IBRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

IBRX Trading at 36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.31%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -48.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -36.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,517.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.