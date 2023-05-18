ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91x compared to its average ratio.

ICL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ICL on May 18, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

The stock of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 6.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/30/22 that World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen a 3.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.17% gain in the past month and a -12.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for ICL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for ICL’s stock, with a -18.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ICL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ICL, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ICL Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.87 for the present operating margin

+50.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54.

Based on ICL Group Ltd (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.