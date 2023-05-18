Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97.

The public float for HYMC is 155.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.37% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HYMC was 5.45M shares.

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.84relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

HYMC’s Market Performance

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has experienced a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.08% drop in the past month, and a -24.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for HYMC’s stock, with a -34.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3874. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Jennings Rebecca, who purchase 11,940 shares at the price of $0.42 back on May 03. After this action, Jennings Rebecca now owns 11,940 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $5,009 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT DIANE R, the President and CEO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 12,700 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GARRETT DIANE R is holding 2,193,076 shares at $5,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.