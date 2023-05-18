Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has increased by 5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.48. However, the company has seen a 4.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 6.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 18, 2023, HBAN’s average trading volume was 22.00M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a 4.80% increase in the past week, with a -13.45% drop in the past month, and a -34.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $9.19 back on May 12. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 460,117 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,470,256 using the latest closing price.

Wasserman Zachary Jacob, the CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 98,608 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Wasserman Zachary Jacob is holding 188,767 shares at $1,010,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.