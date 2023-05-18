Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock Experiences -16.97% Monthly Change

In the past week, HL stock has gone down by -6.54%, with a monthly decline of -16.97% and a quarterly surge of 6.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for HL’s stock, with a 4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HL is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HL is $7.03, which is $1.65 above than the current price. The public float for HL is 552.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of HL on May 18, 2023 was 8.31M shares.

HL) stock’s latest price update

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.84 in comparison to its previous close of 5.28, however, the company has experienced a -6.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

HL Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.