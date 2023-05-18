Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAYW is $13.32, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume for HAYW on May 18, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has increased by 1.14 when compared to last closing price of 11.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW’s stock has risen by 6.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.22% and a quarterly drop of -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for HAYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 2,036,894 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 12. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 836,843 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $23,933,504 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 13,579,293 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 955,266 shares at $159,556,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.