Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.40relation to previous closing price of 15.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFI is $14.69, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on May 18, 2023 was 6.22M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI stock saw an increase of -5.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.91% and a quarterly increase of 52.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of 43.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFI reach a price target of $15.30. The rating they have provided for GFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

GFI Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 49.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.