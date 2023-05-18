Geron Corporation’s (GERN) Stock: A 12.73% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Geron Corporation (GERN) has gone up by 7.09% for the week, with a 45.19% rise in the past month and a 12.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.86% for GERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.73% for GERN’s stock, with a 20.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GERN is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $1.81 above the current price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on May 18, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.00relation to previous closing price of 2.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

GERN Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from LAWLIS V BRYAN, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 11. After this action, LAWLIS V BRYAN now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Molineaux Susan, the Director of Geron Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Molineaux Susan is holding 0 shares at $86,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,841.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.