Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has soared by 3.85 in relation to previous closing price of 4.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is above average at 3.62x. The 36-month beta value for GGB is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GGB is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on May 18, 2023 was 7.75M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB’s stock has seen a 1.45% increase for the week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month and a -4.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for GGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.