General Electric Company (GE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is 15.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GE is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for General Electric Company (GE) is $108.41, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On May 18, 2023, GE’s average trading volume was 7.13M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has soared by 2.31 in relation to previous closing price of 101.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that GE Stock Needed a Good Quarter. Its Earnings Delivered.

GE’s Market Performance

GE’s stock has risen by 3.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.08% and a quarterly rise of 22.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for GE’s stock, with a 41.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

GE Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.07. In addition, General Electric Company saw 58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Strazik Scott, who sale 173,873 shares at the price of $99.56 back on May 10. After this action, Strazik Scott now owns 56,049 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $17,310,796 using the latest closing price.

Timko Thomas S, the Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 7,254 shares at $100.82 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Timko Thomas S is holding 20,953 shares at $731,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Electric Company (GE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.