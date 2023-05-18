Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Stock Faces 6.49% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has gone up by 14.86% for the week, with a -20.94% drop in the past month and a -47.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.39% for VINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for VINO’s stock, with a -61.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is $11.46, The public float for VINO is 2.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VINO on May 18, 2023 was 499.40K shares.

VINO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) has surged by 9.73 when compared to previous closing price of 0.67, but the company has seen a 14.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VINO Trading at -18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7470. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -36.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. The total capital return value is set at -19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.25. Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.