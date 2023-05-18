Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMDA is 1.58.

The average price recommended by analysts for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is $7.20, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 58.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. On May 18, 2023, GMDA’s average trading volume was 5.08M shares.

GMDA’s Market Performance

GMDA’s stock has seen a 27.59% increase for the week, with a 31.36% rise in the past month and a 56.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.78% for Gamida Cell Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.67% for GMDA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GMDA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

GMDA Trading at 61.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.74%, as shares surge +38.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 72.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

Equity return is now at value -827.40, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.