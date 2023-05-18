FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is $4.61, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on May 18, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.25 in comparison to its previous close of 3.20, however, the company has experienced a 22.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a 22.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.77% gain in the past month and a 14.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.50% for FTCI’s stock, with a 16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCI, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +30.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +22.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Cherukupalli Nagendra, who sale 137,820 shares at the price of $3.28 back on May 15. After this action, Cherukupalli Nagendra now owns 1,690,014 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $451,598 using the latest closing price.

Mullings Tamara, the Director of FTC Solar Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Mullings Tamara is holding 218,605 shares at $69,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -55.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.