Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of FCX was 13.06M shares.

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 35.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

FCX’s Market Performance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.62% decline in the past month and a -15.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for FCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

FCX Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.97. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.