Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOSL is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FOSL is $2.50, The public float for FOSL is 46.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOSL on May 18, 2023 was 586.84K shares.

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -36.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOSL’s Market Performance

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has seen a -36.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.58% decline in the past month and a -56.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.81% for FOSL’s stock, with a -51.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at -36.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, as shares sank -43.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -36.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0700. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw -52.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on May 26. After this action, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now owns 3,215,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $70,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

+48.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc. stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.