FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 2.11, but the company has seen a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) by analysts is $6.50, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 99.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTE was 2.49M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE stock saw a decrease of 6.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.80% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.61% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -57.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. Equity return is now at value 134.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.