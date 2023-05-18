EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a -6.11% decrease in the past week, with a 11.13% gain in the past month, and a 68.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.67% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.69% for EYPT’s stock, with a 10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is $31.71, which is $25.72 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on May 18, 2023 was 867.13K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.55 in relation to its previous close of 6.41. However, the company has experienced a -6.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to EYPT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at 31.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 71.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.