Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has plunge by 9.69relation to previous closing price of 5.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXFY is $9.94, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 42.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for EXFY on May 18, 2023 was 358.53K shares.

EXFY’s Market Performance

The stock of Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen a 9.97% increase in the past week, with a -20.91% drop in the past month, and a -29.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for EXFY stock, with a simple moving average of -42.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXFY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

EXFY Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Barrett David Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.99 back on May 10. After this action, Barrett David Michael now owns 3,352,676 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $179,700 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 3,382,676 shares at $245,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.