Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 60.31, however, the company has experienced a -4.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVRG is $65.33, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for EVRG is 229.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for EVRG on May 18, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has seen a -4.88% decrease in the past week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month, and a -2.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for EVRG’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

EVRG Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.19. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Lawrence Sandra AJ, who sale 2,523 shares at the price of $62.32 back on May 12. After this action, Lawrence Sandra AJ now owns 480 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $157,243 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Kevin E., the EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Evergy Inc., sale 22,500 shares at $59.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Bryant Kevin E. is holding 32,993 shares at $1,345,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.