Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) Stock

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has seen a -11.51% decrease in the past week, with a -47.94% drop in the past month, and a -85.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.83% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.65% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -84.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MULN is also noteworthy at 2.48.

The average price estimated by analysts for MULN is $575.00, The public float for MULN is 143.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.07% of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on May 18, 2023 was 14.36M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 1.22, but the company has seen a -11.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MULN Trading at -52.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -45.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6975. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -82.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from New Jonathan, who sale 159,066 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Mar 06. After this action, New Jonathan now owns 8,611 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $36,506 using the latest closing price.

Michery David, the CEO, President of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 14,937,660 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Michery David is holding 113,665,510 shares at $4,726,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.