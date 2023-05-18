Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) Stock

The stock of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen a -9.01% decrease in the past week, with a -28.44% drop in the past month, and a -59.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.93% for AMRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.59% for AMRS’s stock, with a -66.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AMRS is 231.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMRS on May 18, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

AMRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) has jumped by 11.84 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.25 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

AMRS Trading at -37.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7809. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -56.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from ALVAREZ EDUARDO, who sale 231,368 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Apr 05. After this action, ALVAREZ EDUARDO now owns 612,546 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $284,305 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kung Frank is holding 0 shares at $700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Equity return is now at value 132.60, with -80.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.