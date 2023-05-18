Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 25.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EPD is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on May 18, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 1.01% increase in the past week, with a -3.70% drop in the past month, and a -2.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EPD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.