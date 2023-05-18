Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has seen a -3.53% decrease in the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a 37.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for ENVX’s stock, with a -8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENVX is $28.42, which is $16.8 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ENVX on May 18, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) has increased by 1.45 when compared to last closing price of 12.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ENVX Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Talluri Rajendra K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Apr 27. After this action, Talluri Rajendra K now owns 2,010,000 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Enovix Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $12.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 192,561 shares at $61,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.