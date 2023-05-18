Eltek Ltd.’s (ELTK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ELTK stock has gone up by 20.46%, with a monthly gain of 16.87% and a quarterly surge of 12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Eltek Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.09% for ELTK’s stock, with a 16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Right Now?

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ELTK is at -1.42.

The public float for ELTK is 1.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ELTK on May 18, 2023 was 4.23K shares.

The stock price of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) has surged by 19.24 when compared to previous closing price of 3.95, but the company has seen a 20.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELTK Trading at 16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +26.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTK rose by +29.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Eltek Ltd. saw 14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eltek Ltd. stands at +8.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.95. Total debt to assets is 26.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.