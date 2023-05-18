Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) has jumped by 6.04 compared to previous close of 142.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) by analysts is $157.16, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 30.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DUOL was 714.47K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stock saw an increase of 3.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.37% and a quarterly increase of 60.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for DUOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DUOL, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.85. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 112.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Glance Natalie, who sale 1,809 shares at the price of $140.83 back on May 15. After this action, Glance Natalie now owns 132,389 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $254,761 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc., sale 1,804 shares at $140.83 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 42,183 shares at $254,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.