Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on May 18, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has fallen by -10.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 76.84% and a quarterly rise of 1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 54.52% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for DXF stock, with a simple moving average of -22.98% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at 19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 54.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2093. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.