DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $27.06, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 437.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. On May 18, 2023, DKNG’s average trading volume was 12.78M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.26 in relation to its previous close of 22.92. However, the company has experienced a -6.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/05/23 that Why DraftKings CEO Jason Robins isn’t celebrating the company’s big year: ‘I’ll gloat when I’m dead.’

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has fallen by -6.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.27% and a quarterly rise of 28.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for DKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 37.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $18 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.56. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 100.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 369,420 shares at the price of $24.32 back on May 08. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 2,754,910 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $8,984,294 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $24.34 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Robins Jason is holding 5,759,019 shares at $4,868,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -94.40, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.