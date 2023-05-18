Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): A Technical Analysis

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.37.

The public float for DVN is 640.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on May 18, 2023 was 9.72M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has jumped by 3.43 compared to previous close of 46.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.60% and a quarterly drop of -15.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Devon Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.13% for DVN’s stock, with a -20.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to DVN, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DVN Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.47. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 8,292 shares at the price of $49.97 back on May 05. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 218,418 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $414,351 using the latest closing price.

Gaspar Clay M, the EVP and COO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gaspar Clay M is holding 477,032 shares at $999,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.