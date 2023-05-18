Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 12.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAL is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is $50.71, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 640.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On May 18, 2023, DAL’s average trading volume was 10.21M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has plunge by 6.24relation to previous closing price of 33.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Delta Reports Quarterly Loss, Projects Strong Summer Travel

DAL’s Market Performance

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has seen a 6.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.61% gain in the past month and a -7.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to DAL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DAL Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Taylor David S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $32.83 back on Apr 26. After this action, Taylor David S now owns 25,360 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $164,125 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Taylor David S is holding 20,360 shares at $171,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.