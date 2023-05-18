Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DDOG is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DDOG is $98.20, which is $6.05 above than the current price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on May 18, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.64 in relation to its previous close of 88.07. However, the company has experienced a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

DDOG’s Market Performance

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a 6.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.40% gain in the past month and a 2.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.23% for DDOG’s stock, with a 12.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to DDOG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.16. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 71,364 shares at the price of $86.26 back on May 11. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 288,630 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $6,155,615 using the latest closing price.

Acocella Kerry, the General Counsel/Corp Secy of Datadog Inc., sale 1,349 shares at $80.47 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Acocella Kerry is holding 73,745 shares at $108,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.