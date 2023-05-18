D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has surged by 5.36 when compared to previous closing price of 0.56, but the company has seen a 31.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

The public float for QBTS is 73.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of QBTS was 1.03M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS stock saw a decrease of 31.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.78% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.91% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +35.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4882. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Equity return is now at value 49.30, with -150.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.