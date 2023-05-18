CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has jumped by 5.44 compared to previous close of 7.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is 7.95x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 8.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. On May 18, 2023, CXAI’s average trading volume was 5.76M shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

The stock of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a -4.67% decrease in the past week, with a -32.92% drop in the past month, and a -25.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.91% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.38% for CXAI’s stock, with a -18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares sank -28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.