CSX Corporation (CSX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 31.68. However, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CSX is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSX is $34.94, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for CSX on May 18, 2023 was 13.47M shares.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX’s stock has seen a 0.44% increase for the week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month and a 0.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CSX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to CSX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

CSX Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from ZILLMER JOHN J, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, ZILLMER JOHN J now owns 320,763 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $516,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CSX Corporation (CSX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.