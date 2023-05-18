Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.08relation to previous closing price of 11.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COUR is $17.58, which is $5.03 above the current price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on May 18, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has seen a 9.12% increase for the week, with a 17.87% rise in the past month and a -7.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for COUR’s stock, with a -1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

COUR Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Belsky Leah F., who sale 16,668 shares at the price of $11.61 back on May 16. After this action, Belsky Leah F. now owns 1,156,935 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $193,465 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 28,000 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 999,767 shares at $336,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.