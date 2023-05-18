Coty Inc. (COTY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 11.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is above average at 60.43x. The 36-month beta value for COTY is also noteworthy at 1.87.

The average price estimated by analysts for COTY is $13.23, which is $2.02 above than the current price. The public float for COTY is 351.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on May 18, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY’s stock has seen a -3.09% decrease for the week, with a -9.82% drop in the past month and a -0.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Coty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for COTY’s stock, with a 24.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 32.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Coty Inc. (COTY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.