Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) has jumped by 5.73 compared to previous close of 2.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CDXS is $10.88, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for CDXS is 64.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CDXS on May 18, 2023 was 688.00K shares.

CDXS’s Market Performance

CDXS stock saw a decrease of -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Codexis Inc. (CDXS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.54% for CDXS’s stock, with a -50.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

CDXS Trading at -29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -34.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw -40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from NICOLS JOHN J, who sale 35,714 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Apr 18. After this action, NICOLS JOHN J now owns 783,965 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $147,874 using the latest closing price.

NICOLS JOHN J, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 35,714 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that NICOLS JOHN J is holding 783,965 shares at $151,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.88 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -15.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.18. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.16. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.