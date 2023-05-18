CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on May 18, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has increased by 16.12 when compared to last closing price of 1.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen a 3.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.03% decline in the past month and a -14.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.73% for CNSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.84% for CNSP’s stock, with a -60.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5925. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Gumulka Jerzy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Apr 19. After this action, Gumulka Jerzy now owns 9,673 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Downs Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Downs Christopher is holding 9,251 shares at $9,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -119.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.