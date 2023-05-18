Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen a -12.00% decrease in the past week, with a -33.33% drop in the past month, and a -10.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.76% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.32% for CTXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CTXR is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTXR is $6.00, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.16% of that float. The average trading volume for CTXR on May 18, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has dropped by -12.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares sank -22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3645. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 39.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.