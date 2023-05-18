Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72 in relation to its previous close of 5.24. However, the company has experienced a 12.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on May 18, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a 12.45% increase in the past week, with a -19.36% drop in the past month, and a 5.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.26% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares sank -39.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +12.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.