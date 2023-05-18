Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.87.

The public float for BE is 162.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.06% of that float. On May 18, 2023, BE’s average trading volume was 3.42M shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.11 in comparison to its previous close of 13.12, however, the company has experienced a -9.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

BE’s Market Performance

BE’s stock has fallen by -9.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.64% and a quarterly drop of -43.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Bloom Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for BE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BE, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

BE Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -25.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Moore Sharelynn Faye, who sale 6,002 shares at the price of $13.21 back on May 16. After this action, Moore Sharelynn Faye now owns 167,269 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $79,286 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 1,499 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE is holding 471,164 shares at $19,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Equity return is now at value -160.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.