Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDRX is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BDRX is $3149.49, The public float for BDRX is 18.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDRX on May 18, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

BDRX) stock’s latest price update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BDRX’s Market Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has experienced a -3.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.80% drop in the past month, and a -90.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.54% for BDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for BDRX’s stock, with a -95.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -60.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2329. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stands at -1095.28. The total capital return value is set at -116.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.18.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 10.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.