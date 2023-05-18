BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, BBAI stock has gone down by -5.88%, with a monthly decline of -29.62% and a quarterly plunge of -43.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.26% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for BBAI’s stock, with a 22.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $5.00, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 17.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAI on May 18, 2023 was 8.70M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 2.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 256.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 1,939,414 shares at the price of $2.48 back on May 15. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 109,287,719 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $4,809,747 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 618,067 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 111,227,133 shares at $1,501,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.